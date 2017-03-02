First Listen: Marty Stuart And His Fa...

First Listen: Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, 'Way Out West'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives' new album, Way Out West , comes out March 10. Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption Way Out West is Marty Stuart 's album-length paean to the myth and magic of the American West. It finds country's stalwart neo-traditionalist turning cosmic cowboy for a journey through the Joshua trees, shadowy canyons and desert dreams that tantalize travelers with the promise of a golden shore on the other side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ghetto bird 20 hr milf lover 1
any horny milfs? Wed milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 23 dick 7
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC