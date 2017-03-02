First Listen: Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, 'Way Out West'

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives' new album, Way Out West , comes out March 10. Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption Way Out West is Marty Stuart 's album-length paean to the myth and magic of the American West. It finds country's stalwart neo-traditionalist turning cosmic cowboy for a journey through the Joshua trees, shadowy canyons and desert dreams that tantalize travelers with the promise of a golden shore on the other side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.