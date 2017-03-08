Family identifies driver in Ming Ave. pursuit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The suspect in Wednesday night's pursuit that ended in a crash on Ming Avenue has been identified as 33-year-old Marco Antonio Lorea Fregoso by family members.
