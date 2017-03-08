Family identifies driver in Ming Ave....

Family identifies driver in Ming Ave. pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The suspect in Wednesday night's pursuit that ended in a crash on Ming Avenue has been identified as 33-year-old Marco Antonio Lorea Fregoso by family members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca 3 hr Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me (Sep '16) Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC