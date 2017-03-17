Elton John postpones Bakersfield concert
Elton John will have to reschedule his Saturday March 18th performance at Bakersfield's Rabobank Arena to Saturday, April 22 for medical reasons. Ticket-holders are encouraged to keep their March 18th tickets and those will be honored for the April 22 show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|Lild111
|375
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC