Dumb Freshman From California Reportedly "Excited" For Blizzard

Early reports indicate that Alan Mazzuli, an ill-informed and oblivious freshman in the College from Bakersfield, CA, won't shut up about how "excited" he is about the snow, which UTB's meteorologist has predicted to be apocalyptic in effect. Despite all signs pointing towards at least 36 miserable, frigid hours in which no one will leave their home, Mazzuli insists that he "can't wait" for the snow.

