Dog Left in Dumpster Recovers with Ba...

Dog Left in Dumpster Recovers with Bay Area Rescue Group

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Ivy the dog was found in a dumpster near Bakersfield is recovering thanks to the work of a Bay Area-based dog rescue group. A California puppy left to die alone in a dumpster is living to tell another tale thanks to a number of human friends, including some from a Bay Area dog rescue group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes 14 hr nobody 6
any horny milfs? Sat Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC