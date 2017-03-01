Dodgers trade Chase De Jong to Mariners for Drew Jackson, Aneurys Zabala
The Dodgers traded pitcher Chase De Jong to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers, pitcher Aneurys Zabala and shortstop Drew Jackson. Jackson, 23, hit .258/.323/.345 with 24 doubles and six home runs in 124 games for Class-A Bakersfield in the California League in 2016.
