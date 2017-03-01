CSUB versus Mexico National Team socc...

CSUB versus Mexico National Team soccer match

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

California State University, Bakersfield along with the CSUB Athletic Department and the CSUB Soccer Program are holding a soccer match between the two time World Champion, Mexican National Team U-17 versus Cal State University, Bakersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ghetto bird 32 min milf lover 1
any horny milfs? 15 hr milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 23 dick 7
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC