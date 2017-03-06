CSUB professora s analysis of Trumpa s speech to Congress
Cal State Bakersfield assistant professor Jeanine Kraybill told Richard Beene that if you were a supporter of President Trump that last week's speech for Congress was a big night, and that the speech was marked in its tone compared to the president's Jan. 20 inaugural speech. "It didn't paint the dystopian world view that we got in the inaugural," said Kraybill on her March 2 appearance on "The Richard Beene Show."
