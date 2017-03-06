CSUB professora s analysis of Trumpa ...

CSUB professora s analysis of Trumpa s speech to Congress

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Cal State Bakersfield assistant professor Jeanine Kraybill told Richard Beene that if you were a supporter of President Trump that last week's speech for Congress was a big night, and that the speech was marked in its tone compared to the president's Jan. 20 inaugural speech. "It didn't paint the dystopian world view that we got in the inaugural," said Kraybill on her March 2 appearance on "The Richard Beene Show."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes Sun nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me (Sep '16) Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC