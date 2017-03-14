Coroner identifies Bakersfield man killed in 24th Street crash
The Kern County Coroner's office has identified a man killed in a Monday morning 24th Street crash as Abel Valenzuela, 68, of Bakersfield. Valenzuela was a patient being driven in a medical van that struck a semi-truck's trailer that was heading eastbound on 24th Street.
