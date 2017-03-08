Convicted Felon Arrested After BP Investigation
A convicted felon wanted for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry was arrested in Northern California after a Border Patrol investigation. The investigation first began when Border Patrol agents found evidence that a 27-year-old Mexican national had illegally entered the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2017.
