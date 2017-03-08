Convicted Felon Arrested After BP Inv...

Convicted Felon Arrested After BP Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

A convicted felon wanted for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Ysidro Port of Entry was arrested in Northern California after a Border Patrol investigation. The investigation first began when Border Patrol agents found evidence that a 27-year-old Mexican national had illegally entered the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me (Sep '16) Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC