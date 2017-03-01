California senator Nguyen removed after criticizing late lawmaker
A California lawmaker was removed from the state Senate floor on Feb. 23 after refusing to stop delivering a speech criticizing late state Sen. Tom Hayden for his leadership role in the anti-Vietnam War movement of the 1960s. Republican Sen. Janet Nguyen lived in South Vietnam as a child and fled with her family when its U.S.-backed government fell.
