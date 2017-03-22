California farms expect to get bump i...

California farms expect to get bump in irrigation water

Farmers in a vast agricultural region of California will receive a significantly greater amount of irrigation water this summer compared to past drought years - but still not their full supply, federal officials announced Wednesday. Record amounts of winter rain and snow hammering California have ended five years of drought, boosting most of the state's reservoirs used to supply to farms with irrigation water during hot, dry months.

