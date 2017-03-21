CA: Gov. Brown 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Federal Caltrain Funding

March 22--WASHINGTON -- Gov. Jerry Brown said he saw a possibility Tuesday to get federal money for the recently stalled electrification of Caltrain during private meetings with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. "It's difficult, we're not there yet, but I'm cautiously optimistic we're going to find a way to fund Caltrain," Brown told reporters outside the Transportation Department after his meeting with Chao.

