CA: Gov. Brown 'Cautiously Optimistic...

CA: Gov. Brown 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Federal Caltrain Funding

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

March 22--WASHINGTON -- Gov. Jerry Brown said he saw a possibility Tuesday to get federal money for the recently stalled electrification of Caltrain during private meetings with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. "It's difficult, we're not there yet, but I'm cautiously optimistic we're going to find a way to fund Caltrain," Brown told reporters outside the Transportation Department after his meeting with Chao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mon Jrs93314 2
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 18 Lild111 375
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca Mar 9 Brandy and brandon 1
nudes Mar 5 nobody 6
any horny milfs? Mar 4 Helen 2
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC