BPD searches for man with possible knowledge of fatal stabbing
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who may have information about the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Bakersfield man on March 11. Police said that Michael Rosales, 34, of Bakersfield, was in the company of the victim, 23-year-old Miguel Garcia, at the time of the stabbing in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue. In a news release, police said that Rosales has fled to Los Angeles area or possibly to Mexico, and he's wanted for questioning.
