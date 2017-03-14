BPD search for suspects in Bakersfield restaurant robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two men suspected of robbing an east Bakersfield Mexican restaurant on March 18. The BPD said the suspects brandished firearms at employees of Tacos La Villa, 1523 East California Ave, and demanded money. After obtaining the money, both suspects entered a silver Nissan Pathfinder and fled the scene, police said in a news release.

