Bob Dunning (March 9): Aren't we used to lying politicians by now?

Continuing along with the ongoing and occasional discussion of the many new and sometimes strange laws our state legislators are attempting to spring upon the public, how about one that attempts to ban politicians from lying. According to Joyce Tsai's excellent piece for the Bay Area News Group, "With hopes of improving the accountability of candidates who lie about their backgrounds, Assemblymember Jim Frazier announced he is introducing legislation that would increase the penalties for candidates found to have willfully misrepresented themselves on their election ballot statements."

