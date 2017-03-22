Basile sends Bakersfield to NIT finals with 80 76 win
Dedrick Basile scored 14 points, including the clinching free throws with five seconds left, and Cal State Bakersfield became the first eight-seed to advance to the final four of the NIT, defeating Texas Arlington 80-76 on Wednesday night. The Roadrunners had squandered most of a 20-point second half lead as Erick Neal hit two quick 3-pointers in the last minute and then made two free throws with 6.7 seconds to go.
