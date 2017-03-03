Bakersfield police investigate shooti...

Bakersfield police investigate shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Police said they were called to a report of shots fired at 10:41 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Q Street. Police said they learned that an unknown suspect or suspects entered the apartment an shot the man, and wounded the woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any horny milfs? 18 hr Helen 2
nudes 19 hr Whowhat 5
ghetto bird Mar 1 milf lover 1
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Feb 26 Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC