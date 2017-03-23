Bakersfield man charged with postal theft

A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment today against Jason Leroy Geiser, 36, of Bakersfield, charging him with conspiracy to possess stolen U.S. mail and to unlawfully possess 15 or more unauthorized access devices , and other related charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between Oct. 1, 2016, and March 2, 2017, Geiser conspired with others to steal mail and to use information and access devices obtained from the stolen mail for their own monetary benefit.

