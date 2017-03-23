Bakersfield man charged with postal theft
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment today against Jason Leroy Geiser, 36, of Bakersfield, charging him with conspiracy to possess stolen U.S. mail and to unlawfully possess 15 or more unauthorized access devices , and other related charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between Oct. 1, 2016, and March 2, 2017, Geiser conspired with others to steal mail and to use information and access devices obtained from the stolen mail for their own monetary benefit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 20
|Jrs93314
|2
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Mar 18
|Lild111
|375
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Mar 16
|Wanatos69
|15
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC