Bakersfield gas prices up 3.3 cents per gallon

Bakersfield, CA, March 6- Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

