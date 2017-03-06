Bakersfield gas prices up 3.3 cents per gallon
Bakersfield, CA, March 6- Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|Sun
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Facebook shoutout page
|Feb 24
|shout
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|5
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 23
|Jryder8738
|54
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC