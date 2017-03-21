At The Table: Tastries' edible cookie dough

Jada Montemarano went to Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California to learn how to make the newest food trend, edible cookie dough! March 20, 2017 - Edible cookie dough is the newest food trend with very few places actually selling it fresh in a store. Tastries Bakery decided to find a way to make cookie dough available every day for customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.