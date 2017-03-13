Annual Kern County Economic Summit held today
Happening Wednesday morning, business leaders and owners from across Kern County will be heading to the Double Tree Hotel in Northwest Bakersfield for the annual Kern County Economic Summit. The Summit is in it's 17th year as it looks to continue to educate people about our regional economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Wanatos69
|15
|Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Mar 11
|KLRH
|1
|Darrell wayne morris from bakersfield ca
|Mar 9
|Brandy and brandon
|1
|nudes
|Mar 5
|nobody
|6
|any horny milfs?
|Mar 4
|Helen
|2
|ghetto bird
|Mar 1
|milf lover
|1
|Trump Clones at $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC