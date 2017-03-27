2 California men booked in separate S...

2 California men booked in separate Salt Lake rape cases

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KSL-TV

Two California men who were charged with rape after the testing of rape kits were located over the weekend and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Robert Menchaca, 24, of Bakersfield, California, was charged in December with rape and object rape, both first-degree felonies, for an assault in 2013, according to charging documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Wed Eastside Player 2
Devin Nunes is owed by trump Wed Steve89 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Mar 27 Krazykeith4president 3
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Mar 26 Karenroca 377
any horny milfs? Mar 25 Karina 2
Karla lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Mar 20 Jrs93314 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Mar 16 Wanatos69 15
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Kern County was issued at March 30 at 1:12PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC