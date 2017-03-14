$14,000 worth of meth siezed after th...

$14,000 worth of meth siezed after three-month investigation

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force reported today that as part of a three-month-long investigation, three people from Bakersfield, Calif. were arrested after they were found with over 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

