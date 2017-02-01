YogurtZone in Bakersfield closed
According to the Kern County Public Health Services Department , YogurtZone on Ming Avenue is closed due to a lack of hot water. KC Public Health responded to a complaint stating that the business was operating without hot water and according to an employee, it had been two days since the business had hot water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|Jan 30
|errybody
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Jan 26
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC