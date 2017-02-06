Willie Nelson Cancels 3 California Shows Because of Illness
Publicist Elaine Schock tells The Associated Press that Nelson will have to miss his three-night stint that had been scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield. Schock gave no details on Nelson's sickness, but she says he plans to be back on the road again for a Feb. 16 concert at a San Antonio rodeo.
