Washington Post provides an inside look at McCarthya s relationship with Trump
In a story published Sunday, The Washington Post examines the relationship between Rep. Kevin McCarthy and President Donald Trump, and the article makes it clear that McCarthy is a go-to man for the president in Congress. The article says that McCarthy and Trump have built an important relationship as the president works with Congress on an ambitious agenda that includes repealing the Affordable Care Act and immigration reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Sun
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Sandman5330
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC