Student wears KKK hood to school
High school students took pictures of one of their classmates wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood during lunch. BAKERSFIELD, CA Students at a California high school were dismayed when they saw a fellow student wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood at lunch.
