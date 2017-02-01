Spending on lobbying in California tops $309 million, the...
Lobbyists and others watch the action in the California Assembly on a television outside the Assembly chamber at the Capitol. Lobbyists and others watch the action in the California Assembly on a television outside the Assembly chamber at the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandon penny
|2 hr
|bgirl159
|1
|nudes
|7 hr
|yoho
|3
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Jan 26
|Boo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC