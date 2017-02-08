Shooting leaves one man dead in East ...

Shooting leaves one man dead in East Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting near the 3200 block of Monterey Street in East Bakersfield. KCSO Deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:00pm Tuesday night.

