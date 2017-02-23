Sheriff Youngblood thinks country is on the right track after Trump meeting
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood makes it clear that he feels better about the United States after visiting President Donald Trump as part of a sheriff's roundtable. "I walked away feeling the country is going in the right direction," said Youngblood, adding he also met with Sen. Jeff Sessions shortly before the Alabama junior senator was sworn in as Attorney General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|F me
|8 hr
|Jryder8738
|5
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Jryder8738
|54
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|dick
|7
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|13 hr
|dick
|2
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|13 hr
|youre dumb
|2
|marta ochoa garcia & antuanete garcia
|13 hr
|chooo chooo
|2
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Feb 19
|The Warden
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC