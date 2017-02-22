Rep. McCarthy guests on a oeThe Ralph...

Rep. McCarthy guests on a oeThe Ralph Bailey Showa to discuss Obamacare, protests

During an appearance on the Feb. 21 episode of "The Ralph Bailey Show," Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Congress is poised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, but is waiting on the Congressional Budget Office to return a report about the financial impact on the Republican-led plan. "We are ready to move on this once the Congressional Budget Office gives it their score," said McCarthy, who was in Bakersfield for the annual Lincoln Dinner on Monday night, which was being held at the Double Tree Hotel.

