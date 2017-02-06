Remembering the Battle of Hue
Fred Drew had been in Vietnam for seven months as a military advisor, spending much of his time in the historic city of Hue, when the North Vietnamese Army, along with collaborators in the south, launched Tet Offensive in 1968. Drew, who was a 21-year-old Army first lieutenant, recalled the anniversary of the 26-day battle, the longest of the Vietnam War, during an interview with Richard Beene on NEWSTALK 1180 KERN on Monday afternoon.
