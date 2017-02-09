Remember the life of Cesar E. Chavez in Keene, Calif., where the United Farm Workers were based
Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year.
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|Tue
|Secede Already
|1
|Mrs Maldonado/Shafter High
|Feb 6
|anybody
|1
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Feb 5
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
|nudes
|Feb 2
|everybody
|4
|Brandon penny
|Feb 2
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
