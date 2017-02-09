Petro River Oil identifies significant reserve potential with new 3D seismic data
Petro River Oil, an independent oil and gas exploration company utilizing the latest 3D seismic technology, announced today that recently acquired and reprocessed 3D seismic data has shown positive results in three of the Company's project areas located in California and Oklahoma. Given these positive results, the Company now intends to move forward with drilling four wells on these three core assets during the second quarter of this year.
