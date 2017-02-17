PD: Two men arrested for pot shop burglary
High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:19PM PST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:19PM PST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Kings, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued February 16 at 4:00AM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, Tuolumne High Wind Watch issued February 16 at 4:29AM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Kings, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued February 15 at 1:47PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, Tuolumne Flash Flood Watch issued February 15 at 1:45PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, Tuolumne BAKERSFIELD, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facts are Luxury & Matter Not
|Wed
|liberals go away
|1
|trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16)
|Feb 14
|Reverend Stogie
|6
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|Feb 12
|Amerixan
|1
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|Feb 11
|We Can Hope Only
|1
|veronica Ramirez palomo
|Feb 10
|bbs
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|Feb 7
|Secede Already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC