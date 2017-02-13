PD: At-risk man missing in Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department asks for the public's assistance as they search for a missing man last seen near Stockdale Highway and Old River Road on Thursday. The man, identified as 48-year-old Brian Rhodes, is considered to be at risk due to a medical condition.

