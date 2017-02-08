One man arrested in North Bakersfield

One man arrested in North Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

On February 8, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Chester and 29th St. During the investigation, deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 44 year old Mauricio Cuevas. Deputies discovered Cuevas was driving with an open alcoholic beverage container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera 7 hr KLRH 1
News Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus... Tue Secede Already 1
Mrs Maldonado/Shafter High Feb 6 anybody 1
Dmv. Id replacement. Feb 5 atixx 3
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 5 Anonymous 53
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 3 Gen l Grabaskyump 1
nudes Feb 2 everybody 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at February 09 at 3:39AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC