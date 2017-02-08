One man arrested in North Bakersfield

On February 8, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Chester and 29th St. During the investigation, deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 44 year old Mauricio Cuevas. Deputies discovered Cuevas was driving with an open alcoholic beverage container.

