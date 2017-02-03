Once again, a cat gets loose on First...

Once again, a cat gets loose on First Look with Scott Cox

For the third time in "First Look with Scott Cox" history a cat has gotten loose in the studios during the show's weekly segment with Julie Johnson, of the SPCA and Bakersfield Animal Shelter. While, all of the cats have been safely recovered, it has created some humorous, if not chaotic, moments in the studio.

