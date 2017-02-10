Next 25 Articles

Administrators at Yale University announced on Saturday that a college named for John Calhoun, a former US vice-president who was an ardent supporter of slavery, will be renamed after sustained protest and activism from students. "This is a victory for the New Haven community," Kica Matos, one of the leaders of the Change the Name Coalition and a fellow at Yale's Stiles College, told the Guardian.

