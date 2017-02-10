New Pacific storm brings flood risk t...

New Pacific storm brings flood risk to Sierra foothills

A new Pacific storm that could bring heavy rain to the Sierra and flash flooding to the foothills is expected to reach the central San Joaquin Valley region Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain possible in the mountains and Sierra foothills, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

