Mississippi man removes 140-POUND tumor from stomach
Mississippi antique store owner undergoes surgery to remove 140-POUND tumor from his stomach that likely began as an ingrown hair Doctors at first said that it was 'just fat' but later realized it was a growth that needed to be removed A Mississippi antique store owner had to travel all the way to California to get his 140-pound tumor removed. While doctors at first told Logan, 57, that it was 'just fat,' when it began swelling they realized it was a growth that needed to be removed.
