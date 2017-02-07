Mississippi man has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield
A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield. Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He's staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.
