McCarthya s lack of town halls discussion point for CSUB professor
During last week's The Richard Beene Show and The Ralph Bailey Show, Rep. Kevin McCarthy appeared on both programs and said he would not be conducting Town Hall meetings. McCarthy, the House of Representatives Majority Leader, said the Town Hall format has become nothing more than a platform for screaming matches with people who oppose his positions.
