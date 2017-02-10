Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer App...

Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer Appreciation Night

The Tehachapi Lions Club held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 2 to thank the community volunteers who helped with the Lions Christmas for Seniors service project. Sandy Morris, founder of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County, attended the dinner and explained how the project began in Bakersfield and how it has grown over the years to encompass all of Kern County.

