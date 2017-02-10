Lions Club hosts annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
The Tehachapi Lions Club held a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner on Feb. 2 to thank the community volunteers who helped with the Lions Christmas for Seniors service project. Sandy Morris, founder of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County, attended the dinner and explained how the project began in Bakersfield and how it has grown over the years to encompass all of Kern County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event
|3 hr
|Amerixan
|1
|Invade Japan & Egypt
|21 hr
|We Can Hope Only
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus...
|Feb 7
|Secede Already
|1
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Feb 5
|atixx
|3
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|53
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 3
|Gen l Grabaskyump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC