KWSV/Simil Valley Picks Up Diana DeVille For Weekends

STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS GROUP Country KWSV /SIMI VALLEY adds DIANA DEVILLE for weekends. Previously at AM1680 COUNTRY CROSSROADS/ATLANTA, DEVILLE also spent time at heavy metal flagship KNAC.COM/LOS ANGELES as well as on-air and production stints at stations in BAKERSFIELD CA; LANCASTER, CA, HARTFORD, CT; and MONROE, LA.

