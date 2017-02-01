Kurtis Brown to Arizona: Three-star d...

Kurtis Brown to Arizona: Three-star defensive tackle signs with the Wildcats

Looking to add size on the defensive line, the Arizona Wildcats signed Kurtis Brown, a 260 pound defensive tackle out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California. Brown also held offers to Washington State and Oregon State, but ultimately chose the Wildcats.

