KCSO: Body found east of Bakersfield

KCSO: Body found east of Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

A family in the Glennville area was rescued by deputies from their flooded property near Poso Creek on Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Lane closures and intermittent flagging operations will be in effect along Highway 178, between Canteria Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
veronica Ramirez palomo 2 min bbs 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 9 hr Taylor 1
News Willie Nelson cancels 3 California shows becaus... Feb 7 Secede Already 1
Mrs Maldonado/Shafter High Feb 6 anybody 1
Dmv. Id replacement. Feb 5 atixx 3
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 5 Anonymous 53
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb 3 Gen l Grabaskyump 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC