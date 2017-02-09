Inclusion Films holding free movie screening
On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the students of Inclusion Films Workshop in Bakersfield are holding a free movie screening of three of their films at the Maya Cinema on California Avenue. Inclusion Films was created by Joey Travolta to teach adults with special needs the film trade.
