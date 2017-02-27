Groups Benefitting Local Tourism Rece...

Groups Benefitting Local Tourism Receive Chamber Grants

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau has announced recipients for the first of two grants cycles in the 2017 calendar year. Nearly $30,000 was recently awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations that submitted applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Clones at $2 Billion? Sun Secure Line X6 1
Facebook shoutout page Feb 24 shout 1
F me Feb 23 Jryder8738 5
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) Feb 23 Jryder8738 54
trump or hillary ??? (Aug '16) Feb 23 dick 7
Adults 18 to like 25 NSA freak and hookup event Feb 23 dick 2
Invade Japan & Egypt Feb 23 youre dumb 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC