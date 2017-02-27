Groups Benefitting Local Tourism Receive Chamber Grants
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau has announced recipients for the first of two grants cycles in the 2017 calendar year. Nearly $30,000 was recently awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations that submitted applications.
